Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the summit (Source: VNA)

- Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has called for stronger efforts from the domestic IT enterprise community to promote digital transformation in Vietnams.In his speech at the Vietnam ICT Summit 2019 themed “Digital transformation for a prosperous Vietnam” in Hanoi on August 8, Deputy PM Dam stressed the importance to create breakthroughs and think out of the box in order to fully tap opportunities for the process.He affirmed that the summit offers a good chance for IT firms and relevant agencies to set big and overall targets and specific and practical actions to bolster digitalisation.According to Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, in the digital transformation process, Vietnam will focus on developing four types of businesses, including those with great financial capacity, market and human resources, experienced businesses and technology and innovation start-up enterprises.Under the country’s national digital transformation scheme, Vietnam aims to become one of the top four in ASEAN and the top 40 of the world in terms of the global competitiveness index.To accelerate the process, IT firms need to start building digital platforms to connect organisations, enterprises, and households.The Vietnam ICT Summit 2019 witnessed the formation of the Vietnam Digital Transformation Alliance with the participation of eight leading technological firms in Vietnam, which will invest in developing infrastructure and digital transformation platforms.The alliance is expected to be joined by more enterprises in the coming time.Vietnam ICT Summit 2019 was jointly organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA).In the framework of the summit, an exhibition featuring solutions to digital transformation and activities to connect enterprises operating in the field were arranged.-VNA