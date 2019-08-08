Vietnam Digital Transformation Alliance makes debut (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam Digital Transformation Alliance was launched by the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA) within the framework of the Vietnam ICT Summit 2019 in Hanoi on August 8.The alliance comprises leading technological firms in Vietnam such as Viettel, FPT, CMC, VNG, and MobiFone.It aims to call on large ICT enterprises, leading experts and institutes to shake hands with the Government, ministries, organisations and enterprises to speed up the progress of digital transformation in Vietnam.Addressing the event, Chairman of Viettel Le Dang Dung, who is also chairman of the alliance, stressed that the alliance comprises Vietnam’s biggest telecom and IT enterprises with a mission to inspire the society on digital transformation and forge infrastructure and service foundations for Vietnamese enterprises and society to go digital. In the next phase, the alliance will invite competent enterprises to join. - VNA