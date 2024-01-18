Politics Vietnamese, Chinese leaders exchange greetings on anniversary of diplomatic ties General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have exchanged messages of congratulations with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 18, 1950 - 2024).

Politics Vietnam attends preparatory meeting for 19th NAM Summit Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, attended a ministerial-level meeting in Kampala capital of Uganda on January 17 - 18 to prepare for the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Politics Politics academy seeks cooperation with Dutch training, research institutions The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) wishes to cooperate with leading educational and training institutions or policy consulting research institutes of the Netherlands on leadership science, governance and public policy in the coming time, Director of HCMA Nguyen Xuan Thang told Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar during a reception in Hanoi on January 18.

Politics PM’s visit to bolster Vietnam - Hungary comprehensive partnership: Ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Hungary from January 18 to 20 will create breakthroughs and impetus for the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the European nation Nguyen Thi Bich Thao.