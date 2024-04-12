Politics Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee’s 41st session opens The 41st session of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee opened in Havana on April 11, seeking ways to expand and diversify bilateral economic relations in commensurate with the traditional political relationship between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

Politics UN Secretary General impressed by Vietnam’s economic growth United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his impression of Vietnam's economic growth, at a working session with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on April 11 in New York.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam urges Cambodia to share information on canal project Vietnam is highly interested in the Funan Techo canal project and asks Cambodia to work closely with Vietnam and the International Mekong River Commission to share information and assess the impact of the project on the water resources and ecological environment of the Mekong Delta to ensure the harmonious interests of riparian countries and residents in the area.