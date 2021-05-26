Politics Australia eyes comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his wish to elevate the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership during an online talk with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on May 25. ​

Politics Vietnamese, German foreign ministers hold phone talks Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on May 25, during which he affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to further promoting and deepening the strategic partnership with Germany.

Politics Vietnam commits to international cooperation in fighting COVID-19 Deputy head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and member of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Nguyen Manh Cuong has affirmed the CPV’s commitment to international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Politics High-ranking military officer dismissed from Party posts The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided on May 25 to dismiss a high-ranking military officer from all Party posts over his wrongdoings.