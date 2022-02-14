There are several objectives in developing Hue into the capital of Ao dai in Vietnam, as stated within the proposal for the “Hue - the Capital of Ao dai” project. These include promoting the value and brand name of Ao dai Hue, developing the name “Hue - the Capital of Ao dai Viet Nam”, and training Ao dai artisans, designers, and tailors.

To promote the wearing of Ao dai, since 2020 the Thua Thien-Hue Department of Culture and Sports has encouraged male and female public servants to wear Ao dai while at work.

Ao dai designed by artisans in Hue bear a distinctiveness due to their skills, with many having devoted their lives to making the traditional dress.

Youngsters in Hue also seek ways to contribute to promoting Ao dai, such as creating unique spaces and rendezvous points for those wanting to learn and experience the cultural values and traditional customs of Hue, including the 5-layered Ao dai.

Under the project, Thua Thien-Hue will also develop documents for submission to UNESCO seeking recognition of the Ao dai as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity./.

VNA