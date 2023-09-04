Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet attends the event. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet on September 4 attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, emphasising the bloc’s role as the epicentre of peace, security, cooperation and prosperity in the region.

The deputy minister also attended the ASEAN Political-Security Community Council (APSC)'s Meeting and the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC)'s Meeting.

Speaking at the meetings, Viet expressed support for Indonesia’s practical initiatives as the current ASEAN Chair, which contributed to the bloc’s long-term vision.

Economic priorities have also contributed to growth in trade, investment, financial stability and economic recovery in the region, he said.

The Vietnamese official also showed appreciation for ASEAN’s efforts in climate change response and sustainable development, including the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change and the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control.

He said that Vietnam is ready to work with other countries in effectively promoting economic growth through marine economy, digital and green transformation for the interests of people and businesses.

The deputy minister stressed that it is necessary to promote dialogue and consultation, as well as uphold international laws in addressing differences and disputes in international relations.

The roles of ASEAN agencies also need to be strengthened for better response to challenges in marine security, cyber security, artificial intelligence, transnational crimes, sea pollution and water security, he added.

Viet also reaffirmed ASEAN’s stance and principles on the East Sea, and countries’ responsibilities in building the East Sea into a sea of peace, safety and stability.

ASEAN also needs to closely follow its principle of non-interference and assist Myanmar to seek comprehensive and feasible solutions to the current situation, while also encouraging dialogues, building trust and reducing differences, he said./.