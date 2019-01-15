Thousands of visitors flocked to the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien for the second cherry blossom festival that kicked off in Pa Khoang commune, Dien Bien district.

The festival honoured the beauty and values of cherry blossom - a symbol of Japan, and preserve and promote values of cultural heritage of Dien Bien province.

The two-day festival features an array of activities, including Vietnamese and Japanese cultural and artistic performances, folk games and a farm produce market.



Special dishes of Vietnam’s northwestern region and Japanese tea culture are introduced on this occasion.

The festival forms part of activities marking the 65th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory and the 110th founding anniversary of Dien Bien province. -VNA