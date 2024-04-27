Born and raised in the rural area of the northern midlands province of Phu Tho, Lưu Thanh Lan inherited her passion for art from her father, a sculptor. Impressions of shapes and colors from her childhood were deeply ingrained in her mind, and she nurtured her dream to pursue art by enrolling at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts.

Many of her pieces have won awards at national art exhibitions and been displayed at numerous public spaces and in museum collections.

Even as a student, she earned a prestigious Silver Medal at a national art exhibition in 1995 with her graduation project after five years of study. Upon graduation, she passionately pursued sculpture while also teaching. Her creativity and passion have earned her the admiration of many.

To commemorate her 30 years of dedication, she recently published “Sculptures of Lưu Thanh Lan”. The 300-page book showcases around 200 of her outstanding sculptures, addressing various aspects of everyday life. It embodies the voice of a female sculptor passionate about beauty, constantly exploring, innovating, and engaging in modern aesthetic knowledge.

Starting her teaching career at the Department of Architecture and Construction at Phương Đông University in 1999, Lưu Thanh Lan has taken part in numerous group exhibitions and won several prestigious art awards. In 2022, she debuted her first solo sculpture exhibition, entitled “Dream of Spring”./.

VNA