A customer accesses a ride-hailing application as app-based motorcycle taxi drivers wait on the roadside near Palmerah Station in Jakarta (Source: thejakartapost.com)



- A workshop focusing on benefits brought by digital platforms, especially contributions by Grab to Indonesia’s economic development, was held by the Centre Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Tenggara Strategics in Jakarta on July 23.Speaking at the event, Director of Tenggara Strategics Riyadi Suparno said the event aims to encourage and promote growth of commercial activities on digital platforms in Indonesia in particular and in Southeast Asia and the world in general.Grab is said to be a leading model in taking advantages of digital platforms to bring benefits to both Indonesia’s economy and local consumers.The workshop was hoped to collect opinions to help the Indonesian Government make specific polices to encourage digital economic models. It also offered a good chance for local firms to approach and fully tap strengths of technology to serve their development.According to economist Yose Rizal from the CSIS, in 2018, Grab contributed 48.9 trillion rupiah (3.5 billion USD) to the Indonesian economy, creating jobs and stable income for about 300,000 labourers being at risk of unemployment in the country.About 60 percent of Indonesia’s population is using Grab’s services for their daily travel, 26 percent of them students.Yose said that digital technology of Indonesia has great potential for development and can become an important platform for the country’s comprehensive economic development.-VNA