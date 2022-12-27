Sci-Tech Submarine internet cable sees disruptions for fourth time in 2022 Three international undersea cables out of the primary five connecting Vietnam to the world are suffering issues, which could seriously impact connection speed and reliability.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s 10 outstanding science-technology events in 2022 The Vietnam Science and Technology Journalists Club under the Vietnam Journalists Association on December 26 announced 10 outstanding science and technology events in 2022, covering aspects of policy, social science, natural science, research and application, and outstanding scientists.

Politics National database should be completed in 2023: PM 2023 will be a year of forming and exploiting data to create new values, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a meeting on December 25 to review one year of implementing a project on developing the application of population database, e-identification, and e-authentication for the national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030 (Project 06).