Health Vietnam well-positioned in world vaccine map In recent years, the Vietnamese health sector’s position has been increasingly affirmed thanks to outstanding advances in research, development and application of technology in many fields. In addition to achievements in laparoscopic surgery and organ transplantation, Vietnam is also holding a rising important position in the list of vaccine producers worldwide, according to experts.

Health Vietnam an example of dangerous epidemic containment Vietnam has established itself as one of the leading countries in the fight against emerging diseases in the context of a number of dangerous and fast-spreading epidemics in the world over the past years like COVID-19 and earlier, SARS or MERS-CoV.

Health State leader underlines crucial role of grassroots health care President Vo Van Thuong emphasised the importance of grassroots health care while visiting some medical facilities in the northern province of Ha Nam on February 25, ahead of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).