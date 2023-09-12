National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) at a working session with Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, to be hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly from September 14-17, will take the theme “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”.

Secretary of the Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Young National Assembly Deputies Group Nguyen Anh Tuan said the theme matches the current development trends of the era as the whole world is undergoing digital transformation, pushing for innovation to renew the growth model. It also aligns with the fast and sustainable development needs of Vietnam.

It is also a content set at the 13th National Party Congress that took digital transformation and innovation as one of the key driving forces of the national development in the new period.

The theme is also highly relevant to the needs of young Vietnamese people as careers related to computer science and digital transformation are very attractive, he added.

According to him, the field of culture also needs a digital revolution to both preserve and promote cultural values in the digital environment. It is necessary to spread Vietnamese cultural values to other nations in the world, aiming for integration without assimilation.

The event’s theme has met the objectives of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the development requirements of the country, and the self-development needs of young people today, creating conditions for the Vietnamese youth to fully tap their potential and creativity, contributing to national development.

As part of the event, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union is scheduled to hold a seminar on enhancing digital capacity of young people./.