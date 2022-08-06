Business Vietnamese companies seek cooperation with Russia’s Krasnodar province A delegation of Vietnamese companies paid a working visit to the Russian province of Krasnodar - known as "breadbasket of Russia" - from August 2 to 5 to explore business cooperation with local enterprises.

Business Thailand’s Kasikornbank opens first branch in HCM City Thailand’s Kasikornbank (KBank) has has opened a branch in Ho Chi Minh City with an aim to linking trade and investment network with the Southeast Asian country.

Business Vietjet accompanies mid-Autumn festival in Tuyen Quang Vietjet and Tuyen Quang province introduced a series of unique and attractive activities at Tuyen Citadel Festival 2022 at an event held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 5.

Business Vietnam, Israel make progress in FTA negotiations Vietnam and Israel have made progress during the eleventh round of negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.