Politics Djibouti President commends Vietnam’s economic achievements President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismaïl Omar Guelleh has spoken highly of Vietnam’s impressive economic achievements over the past years, and expressed his hope for stronger cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation in trade, seaport services and fishery.

Politics Vietnam looks to UNESCO’s support for World Heritage Committee candidacy Vietnam will run for a seat in the World Heritage Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure and expects to get support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said while meeting with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay in Hanoi on September 5.

Politics Vietnam strongly commits contributions to global climate change response efforts: FM Vietnam strongly commits contributions to global efforts in climate change response, and considers it as a strategic cooperation area between Vietnam and the US, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 5.

Politics PM hosts US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope that the US will continue its support for Vietnam in negotiations on the just energy transition partnership while receiving US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 5.