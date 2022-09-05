At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – A meeting was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 4 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties, the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, and the Vietnam – Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien said the municipal authorities and people always regard traditional friendship and solidarity with Laos as an important diplomatic factor in international relations for national defence and development of the two countries.

Hien pointed out Can Tho has assisted Lao localities in various areas like agriculture, fisheries, education, trade and tourism. It provided 14 scholarships worth nearly 2 billion VND (86,900 USD) for the Lao provinces of Savannakhet and Champasak while holding regular cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Can Tho always offers all possible support to the cooperation with Laos, he added.

He wished that Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Phimpha Keomixay will facilitate twinning programmes between Can Tho and Lao localities, especially Savannakhet and Champasak – the two provinces that Can Tho signed cooperation memoranda of understanding.

Can Tho will continue following the plan of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on implementing the Vietnam – Laos agreement on expanding collaboration in the fields of delegation exchange, education, people-to-people exchange, trade promotion and investment attraction, Hien said.

Keomixay, for her part, wished that the bilateral special relationship will be nurtured by the two countries’ generations of people.

On the occasion, the municipal chapter of the Vietnam – Laos Friendship Association joined hands with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, departments and agencies to hold a series of activities to celebrate the bilateral relations./.