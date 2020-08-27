Politics Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19 The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998. The Vietnamese delegation, led by National Assembly Chairman Nong Duc Manh, attended the event.

Politics Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty A representative from the Vietnamese permanent mission to the United Nations (UN) has called for full respect to Iraq's political independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; affirming that dialogue, national solidarity and concord are key factors to the country’s stability.

Politics Vietnam attends 23rd Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference Lieut. Gen. Le Huy Vinh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, attended the 23rd Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC), which was organised virtually on August 25.

Politics China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa violate Vietnam’s sovereignty China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 26.