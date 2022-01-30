Covering an area of about 413,500 hectares, the Kon Ha Nung Biosphere Reserves comprise two core zones - Kon Ka Kinh National Park and Kon Chu Rang natural reserve.



Kon Ha Nung is home to rare species such as the Gray-shanked douc - a rare and endemic primate species of Vietnam and classified as critically endangered, with only about 1,000 individuals in the wild.



This biosphere reserve plays an important role in socio-economic development and maintaining the ecological balance of not only the Central Highlands region but also the central and southeast regions of Vietnam./.

VNA