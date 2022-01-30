Discovering Kon Ha Nung world biosphere reserve
Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, recognised as a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO, is expected to create more opportunities to attract both domestic and international organisations to invest in conservation and development projects in this region.
Covering an area of about 413,500 hectares, the Kon Ha Nung Biosphere Reserves comprise two core zones - Kon Ka Kinh National Park and Kon Chu Rang natural reserve.
Kon Ha Nung is home to rare species such as the Gray-shanked douc - a rare and endemic primate species of Vietnam and classified as critically endangered, with only about 1,000 individuals in the wild.
This biosphere reserve plays an important role in socio-economic development and maintaining the ecological balance of not only the Central Highlands region but also the central and southeast regions of Vietnam./.