Divo’s newest concept album tells humanity’s journey
Cover of the album 'Human' by divo Tung Duong (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Human and human values are the inspiration for Vietnamese divo Tung Duong's latest album that will be released next week.
Entitled Human, the progressive rock is a concept album unified by the theme dedicated to Earthlings.
“The lyrics of all the songs on the album are affiliated with a common theme – about humans. They are about the journey of humans in this world, since birth, through many ups and downs, before departing this life, and then waiting for the day to be reborn in a new form. It’s the circle of life,” Duong explained at a recent press conference in Hanoi.
The singer added that the songs were also about mankind’s dreams to conquer the boundless universe, how people live in the era of technology, and how modern machines can dominate mankind.
He revealed that the idea for the album came from a song by Duy Hung, who forwarded his lyrics to Duong for comment.
“Unexpectedly, the song entitled Tri Tue Nhan Tao (Artificial Intelligence) provided me with a significant idea for my album. Besides, the song also offered me a hint to explore my ability to perform industrial rock and progressive rock,” Duong said.
Following the song by Hung, Duong has also received a collection of new songs by young singer-songwriter Bui Caroon, which, according to the singer were “like a rain shower during a drought that satisfied all my high demands”.
“All the songs I have received from these talented songwriters are the finest ‘ingredients’ for another concept album, following my previous releases including Chay Tron (Run Away), Nhung O Mau Khoi Lap Phuong (The Coloured Cubes), Li Ti (Tiny), and Doc Dao (Only Path).”
Alongside songs by Duy Hung and Bui Caroon, Human also features six songs by the HCM City-based Sa Huynh, who has worked with Duong on several music projects in recent years.
According to Duong, Human represents a youthful spirit as it features songs by a young generation of creative songwriters. In addition, the production team also consists of talented and young artists including orchestrator Huu Vuong and conductor Luu Quang Minh.
To promote the launch of the album, Duong will have a two-night concert on November 28-29 to introduce some of the songs from the album.
In addition, part of the concert will be dedicated to “The Red River Four”, which refers to four big names of modern Vietnamese music – Pho Duc Phuong, Tran Tien, Duong Thu and Nguyen Cuong.
“They have made significant contributions to Vietnamese music, and also played an important role in my career since the beginning. Thanks to their songs, audiences have come to know about me and given me special affection,” the singer said.
Since Duong shot to fame by winning the country’s biggest singing competition Morning Star – Rendezvour in 2004, he has won over many music lovers by performing songs composed by “The Four”.
At the upcoming concert, Duong will perform some all-time favourites such as Oi Que Toi (My Homeland), Que Nha (Native Land) and Me Toi (My Mother).
Songs by other young composers such as Le Minh Son, Do Bao and Nguyen Vinh Tien, whose melodies have also helped to enhance Duong's reputation, will also be performed.
The concert will also feature special guests, including indie band Ngot, emerging singer Bui Lan Huong, and famous songstress Ha Tran, who is current living in the US.
“A longtime friend of mine, Ha Tran didn’t hesitate to accept my invitation to perform at the concert, despite having to fly back to Vietnam and go into quarantine for two weeks,” Duong said at the press conference.
The singer said that all the money from album sales on the day of release, which is also the first night of the concert, November 28, will be donated to residents of the central province of Quang Tri, who have been suffering from heavy losses due to the recent storms.
The concert will take place at the Friendship Palace in Hanoi./.