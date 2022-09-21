Environment Typhoons, heavy rains predicted for late 2022 Two to four severe weather systems are predicted to directly affect Vietnam from now to the end of the year, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF). ​

Environment Vietnam Tortoise and Freshwater Turtle Identification Book re-released The Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV), in collaboration with the Asian Turtle Programme, has re-released the Vietnam Tortoise and Freshwater Turtle Identification Book.

Environment First nature film festival in Vietnam to take place this month The Spanish Embassy on September 20 hosted an event to introduce the first environmental film festival featuring international and local films and conversations on sustainability and harmony with nature in Vietnam, which is scheduled to run from September 23 to October 7.

Environment Can Tho joins WWF’s global campaign for green growth A seminar took place in Can Tho on September 19 to launch the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)’s ‘We Love Cities’ campaign in the Mekong Delta city for a greener future.