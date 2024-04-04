Documents guiding implementation of Real Estate Business Law, Housing Law being drafted: Official
At the Government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 3. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has issued plans and lists of tasks to build documents guiding the implementation of the newly-approved Law on Real Estate Business and Law on Housing, said Deputy Minister of Construction (MoC) Nguyen Van Sinh.
For the Law on Housing, the MoC has been assigned to build three decrees, one circular and one decision to detail the law, the official said at the Government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 3.
Alongside, the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security were asked to build circulars detailing a number of articles of the law related to their authority.
For the Law on Real Estate Business, the MoC was requested to build two decrees and one circular, while the Ministry of Finance was tasked to design a circular on the use of financial resources for the collection of information and operations of the information system and database on housing and the real estate market, the price of information system and database supply services and the use of money from the services.
At the same time, the Government also asked localities to specify a number of regulations related to the Housing Law, and design regulations to support investors in social housing development in their locality, said the official.
Sinh added that the MoC has established a drafting committee to build the documents, while making public the contents of the draft documents to gather ideas from people, businesses, ministries, sectors, localities, associations, and other relevant agencies.
The ministry has held many conferences in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to discuss the documents, especially the decree on upgrading and rebuilding old apartment buildings, he said.
As scheduled, the ministry will send the draft documents to the Ministry of Justice on April 20 for verification after competing them and submitting them to the Government for approval in May, said Sinh./.