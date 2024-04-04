Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, China's Hong Kong promote relations Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee on April 3 hosted a reception for Vietnamese Consul General Pham Binh Dam, who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

Politics Hanoi, Moscow cooperate in transnational, high-tech crime prevention, control The Department of Public Security of Hanoi and the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow on April 3 held talks and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in many fields.

Politics Vietnam, China step up cooperation between localities Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China Liu Ning discussed measures to further promote relations between Vietnamese ministries and agencies, and Guangxi province of China at their meeting in Chongzuo city on April 3.