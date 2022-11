Business Sectors on course to surpass 2022 export goals With ten-month positive results, Vietnam’s major currency earners like aquatic products, rice, coffee, footwear and handbags are very likely to exceed their export revenue targets set early this year.

Business Over 7 million EUR to aid delta farmers’ green production The German-funded Green Innovation Centres for the Agriculture and Food Sector (GIC) project worth over 7 million EUR is underway in Mekong Delta localities.

Business Infographic Top 10 countries and territories investing in Vietnam FDI exceeds 22.46 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022. Among the invested sectors, manufacturing and processing industry comes on top, followed by real estate and then wholesale and retail sectors. Top 10 countries for investment in Vietnam are listed as follows

Business Seminar seeks to promote Hanoi - RoK trade The People's Committee of Hanoi in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), held a seminar on promoting investment and trade between Hanoi and the RoK on November 17.