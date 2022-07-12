Business Deputy PM urges plans on reduction of taxes The Ministry of Finance needs to coordinate with other agencies to research and report a plan on gasoline tax reduction to the Government, the Prime Minister and competent agencies for approval, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, head of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council, said on July 12.

Business Vietnam, EU share view on importance of sustainable supply chain, food security Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski have affirmed the need to step up economic and trade ties, especially amid complicated market uncertainties making it urgent to guarantee sustainable supply chains and food security.

Videos Export of Vietnamese durian to China to become official soon After four years of negotiations, on July 11, a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese durian exported to China was signed - an important condition for Vietnamese durian to have a sustainable import market.