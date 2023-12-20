Business PepsiCo gains permission to build food factory in Ha Nam The People’s Committee of Ha Nam province on December 20 handed over an investment registration certificate to a PepsiCo food production project of the PepsiCo Vietnam Foods Company Limited to invest in Dong Van I industrial park in Duy Tien commune.

Business Vietnam among countries with high economic growth in 10 years Vietnam, together with China and some other Asian countries, is among the 20 countries with the fastest economic growth over the last 10 years, according to Yahoo Finance.

Business Livestock industry targets production growth of 4-5% in 2024 Vietnam’s livestock industry set a production growth target of 4-5% in 2024 and is expected to make up 28-30% of the country’s agricultural production.