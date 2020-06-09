Domestic tourism rebounding
Vietnam’s tourism sector is taking positive steps to recover now that COVID-19 has been largely brought under control in the country. The sector not only launches promotional campaigns to stimulate demand, but also reaches consensus with the government, management agencies, and the tourism business community to together build a safe, attractive, and friendly destination.
Many travel agents have introduced unique, high-quality promotional programmes, which have been warmly welcomed by holidaymakers.
The tourism sector has determined that stimulus is not simply about cutting prices but also about guaranteeing safety and introducing attractive products that meet the needs of tourists during these extraordinary times.
Developing a general coordination mechanism for all stimulus activities would contribute to confirming Vietnam’s tourism brand as a safe and attractive destination./.