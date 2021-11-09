A corner of Phu Quoc island city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of domestic tourists to Phu Quoc island city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been rising, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Pham Van Nghiep has said.



About 400 visitors a day travelled to the island by waterway in the past week.



The increase is attributed to the province's eased COVID-19 control measures, Nghiep explained.



Specifically, visitors need to be fully vaccinated for at least 14 days or recover from COVID-19 within six months, and are not required to test for COVID-19.



From the outset of this month, the island welcomes up to eight flights per day from the major cities of Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang, with a toal of about 2,000 passengers. Similarly, they are only asked to make medical declaration and show vaccination/recovery certificates prior to boarding the plane.

To ensure safety, all vehicles are operated at half capacity and passengers must follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message.

In regards to a roadmap on receiving international tourists, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies are to work with Kien Giang and Phu Quoc authorities on a six-month pilot programme to apply the ‘vaccine passport’, and inspect eligible accommodation and recreation establishments.

To date, all residents of Phu Quoc have been fully inoculated. The city is working to have students between 12 and 17 years old received at least one jab by November 20./.