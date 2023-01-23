Culture - Sports Feng shui meaning of Cat symbol The Lunar New Year 2023 is the Year of the Cat. It is believed that if feng shui cat figurines are placed appropriately, it will bring about good fortune, prosperity, and good luck to owners.

Culture - Sports Peach blossoms - a symbol of Lunar New Year Peach blossoms are viewed as a symbol of the Lunar New Year (Tet) and also form an indispensable part of every Vietnamese family, especially in the north of Vietnam, once the country’s biggest traditional festival comes.