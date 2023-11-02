Business Quang Ninh province lures over 3.1 billion USD of FDI in 10 months The northern province of Quang Ninh attracted over 3.1 billion USD to its industrial parks and economic zones in the first 10 months of this year, surpassing the FDI attraction target assigned by the provincial People's Committee by 158.57%.

Business Businesses an important force to boost Vietnam – Mongolia ties: Deputy PM The business communities of Vietnam and Mongolia have an important role to play in strengthening the ties between the two nations in the coming time, especially in the fields of economy, investment and tourism, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said on November 2.