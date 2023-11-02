Dong Nai posts trade surplus of 4.8 billion USD in ten months
The southern province of Dong Nai posted a trade surplus of 4.8 billion USD with its export earnings and import turnover reaching more than 17.8 billion USD and over 13 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2023, respectively.
Workers at a garment company in the southern province of Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) – The southern province of Dong Nai posted a trade surplus of 4.8 billion USD with its export earnings and import turnover reaching more than 17.8 billion USD and over 13 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2023, respectively.
The provincial Statistics Office assessed that in recent months, import and export activities in the province were still lower than the same period in previous years. They were higher than that of the first months of 2023 because businesses have adjusted production and marketing activities to seek more customers.
Meanwhile, the Government and the locality have synchronously deployed solutions to promote trade, remove difficulties, and support businesses.
Director of the provincial Statistics Office Tran Quoc Tuan said that the province’s economic bright spot is the increase in the export of key products such as wooden products, textiles, and footwear.
In the first months of 2023, due to lack of orders, businesses had to narrow production scale and cut workforce, especially in key industries.
However, in October alone, exports increased by nearly 3.5% compared to the previous month, of that, the exports of wooden products increased by more than 3%, textiles, garments, and footwear increased by 4%.
It is forecast that from now until the end of 2023, exports of textiles, garments, footwear and wooden furniture will continue to prosper due to increased year-end demand.
Although exports are flourishing, businesses in the province still face difficulties. Currently, the labour utilization index in Dong Nai is still low, the inventory index increases, especially items such as food processing, textiles, footwear and related products because orders are decreasing./.
