Business Hanoi biggest promotional event to open next month “Hanoi Promotion Month 2023', the largest promotion event of Hanoi, will begin on October 27, offering an entire month of big discounts, some even reaching 100%.

Business Bank loans to real estate business rise in H1 2023 Outstanding loans to the real estate sector in the first half of 2023 surged by 17.4%, exceeding the 10.7% growth rate of the whole of 2022, according to data from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Laundromat market growing in Vietnam Vietnam is a huge potential market for the laundromat business thanks to its fast-growing economy and big population, business experts said.