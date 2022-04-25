Dong Nai seeks UNESCO advice on forest-crossing highway project
The Cat Tien Natural Park - part of the Dong Nai Biosphere Reserve in the southern province of Dong Nai. (Photo: quehuongonline.vn)Dong Nai (VNS/VNA) - Authorities in southern Dong Nai province want to consult with UNESCO over construction of a bridge and road in Dong Nai Biosphere Reserve.
The planned Ma Da Bridge and National Highway 13C will run through approximately 40km of the reserve, which is considered the ‘green lungs’ of the southeast.
Officials are concerned over possible effects it will have on the ecosystem and habitat of wildlife.
The National Committee for the Programme on Man and the Biosphere of Vietnam (MABVN) have recommended the bridge not be built, saying it would cause serious impacts on the core area and the conservation of three national historical relic sites.
Over the years, the province has protected forest areas, planted new trees and rare animals have re-appeared.
If the bridge is given the greenlight, UNESCO could use their powers to revoke the title of ‘World Biosphere Reserve’.
After the province receives feedback from UNESCO, it will report to the Government and the Prime Minister for further consideration.
The bridge spanning the river of the same name, will be part of Provincial Road 753 upgrade and expansion project with a total investment of 655 billion VND from the State budget.
Last month, the provincial People’s Committee of neighbouring Binh Phuoc proposed the Government allow developing the Ma Da Bridge project to connect the province with Dong Nai.
Once opened, the bridge can shorten the distance between Binh Phuoc province and Long Thanh International Airport project by over 60 km and help connect the Central Highlands provinces with Cai Mep-Thi Vai Port.
Under the plan approved by the Prime Minister in September last year, Provincial Road 753 will be upgraded into National Highway 13C running from Dong Xoai city in Binh Phuoc province to Dong Nai province’s Trang Bom district.
The Dong Nai Biosphere Reserve was expanded and renamed (from Cat Tien) in 2011 due to its rich biodiversity and cultural values.
It covers an area of almost one million ha and is situated in the centre of the South-east region of Vietnam, only 70km from Ho Chi Minh City and 40km north of Bien Hoa city.
The core zone covers over 170,000 ha and consists of three protected areas - Cat Tien National Park (72,000 ha), Dong Nai Nature Reserve (68,000 ha) and the Inland Wetland Protected Area of Tri An - Dong Nai (32,400 ha)./.