Videos Adjustments to elephant conservation plan approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has approved adjustments to an elephant conservation plan in Vietnam that was previously signed off for 2013-2020.

Environment Sustainable management of peatland resources in U Minh Ha National Park U Minh Ha National Park in the southernmost province of Ca Mau is currently home to about 3,000ha area of peatland, an important part of the ecosystem with high biodiversity and conservation values.

Environment Decision to give boost to hydro-meteorological development Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed for issuance of a plan to implement the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s Directive No. 10-CT/TW dated September 25, 2021 on strengthening the Party's leadership in hydro-meteorological work, meeting the requirements of the national construction and defence.