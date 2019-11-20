Dong Nai: wood firms ink collective labour agreement
A collective labour agreement was signed at six woodworking enterprises operating in the Tam Phuoc industrial park in the southern province of Dong Nai at a ceremony held by the provincial Labour Federation on November 19.
(Vice President of VGCL Ngo Duy Hieu speaks at the signing ceremony (Source: http://www.baodongnai.com.vn/)
Dong Nai is leading nationwide in the number of enterprises specialising in processing and exporting wood products with over 1,000 companies, employing about 60,000 workers. This is the first time a collective labour agreement has been signed in local woodwork companies.
Under the agreement, every year, the enterprises will consider raising salary for qualified workers in line with regulations, with the minimum raise of 5 percent of their salary based on task and position. The firms will reward at least one month’s salary as a bonus at the end of the year for those who meet requirements, and inform the workers 15 days before the Lunar New Year at the latest.
The agreement also stipulates that mid-shift meals must be of high nutritional value.
According to Nguyen Thi Nhu Y, President of the provincial Labour Federation, to achieve the signing of the agreement, relevant agencies have coordinated with the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) to conduct a survey of labour relations in dozens of wood enterprises in the industry. The agencies then conducted negotiations with the group of enterprises on the most favourable conditions for workers within the capacity of the enterprises.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice President of VGCL Ngo Duy Hieu said through the collective labour agreement, the businesses will work together to issue stable treatment for workers, while workers’ interests will be ensured.
The agreement also facilitates State agencies’ management, he added./.