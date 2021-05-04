Culture - Sports Vietnam to face Lebanon for place at Futsal World Cup National coach Pham Minh Giang said Vietnam are happy with the Futsal World Cup playoff draw in which Vietnam will play Lebanon searching for a second visit to the global tournament.

Culture - Sports Month-long photography event begins A month-long photography event themed “Photo Hanoi ‘21” is taking place in the capital city to honour local and foreign photographers.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Day at MGIMO returns to Russia “The Vietnam Day at MGIMO” (Moscow State Institute of International Relations) returned to the Russian capital city on April 29 (local time) with a host of events on the eve of the 46th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30).