Culture - Sports Online contest features cai luong talents Twenty-eight contestants participating in the national traditional music contest, Chuong Vang Vong Co (Golden Bell) 2021, have performed online in the semi-final round in HCM City recently.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese athletes arrive in Japan, ready for Tokyo Paralympics All members of the 15-strong Vietnamese sport delegation have arrived in Tokyo, Japan, and been ready to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Tokyo Paralympics) to be held from August 24 to September 5.