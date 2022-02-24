A storm enters the East Sea (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Up to 10-12 storms and tropical depressions are forecast to enter the East Sea this year, 4-6 of which will directly affect Vietnam.

The information was revealed during a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Control held on February 23 regarding disaster preparedness in the central and Central Highlands regions.

Vietnam’s average temperature increased by 0.7 degree Celsius in 2021 compared to the previous years, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Hoang Duc Cuong further said.

As climate change triggers temperature rise, storms become stronger and the central region will be prone, he added.

Flooding caused by Storm Kompasu in October 2021 (Photo: VNA)

The typhoons are projected to come from July and August until November and there are no indications that they will be in close succession like in the past two years.

Reports by the committee showed that 148 storms directly hit Vietnam of the total 374 entering the East Sea in the past 40 years.

Of the number, 94 landed in the central region, accounting for more than 64 percent, between September and November./.