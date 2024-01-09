Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Bulgarian NA Speaker’s Vietnam visit opens up new chapter in bilateral ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has expressed his belief that that the ongoing visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov will be a success, opening up a new chapter in the long-standing relations between the two countries.

Politics Indonesian President to pay State visit to Vietnam Indonesian President Joko Widodo will pay a State visit to Vietnam from January 11-13, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on January 8.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 29th session The 29th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on January 8, which is scheduled to last for one and a half days.