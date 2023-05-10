Durian exports forecast to boom
Vietnam’s durian exports are expected to see a boom in the time ahead when the durian harvest season reaches its peak, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Hanoi (VNA) –
In the first three months of this year when the main durian season had yet to come, export of the fruit still grew sharply, making up 16% of the country’s fruit and vegetable export revenue, the ministry said.
Customs statistics show that in the first quarter, Vietnam earned 153 million USD from durian exports, up more than 8.3 times from the corresponding time last year, with China accounting for up to 87% of the market share, hitting nearly 134 million USD in turnover.
Vietnam is likely to earn 1 billion USD from durian exports this year. (Photo: VNA)The neighbouring country was also the biggest buyer of Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable in the reviewed period with 41%. Apart from durian and dragon fruit, it imported large amounts of Vietnamese banana, jackfruit and mango.
Vietnam’s vegetable and fruit exports are predicted to continue growing strongly in the second quarter and the whole year to reach yearly revenue of 4 billion USD, up 20% from 2022.
Notably, the country is likely to earn 1 billion USD from durian exports this year./.