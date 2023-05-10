Vietnam is likely to earn 1 billion USD from durian exports this year. (Photo: VNA)

The neighbouring country was also the biggest buyer of Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable in the reviewed period with 41%. Apart from durian and dragon fruit, it imported large amounts of Vietnamese banana, jackfruit and mango.Vietnam’s vegetable and fruit exports are predicted to continue growing strongly in the second quarter and the whole year to reach yearly revenue of 4 billion USD, up 20% from 2022.Notably, the country is likely to earn 1 billion USD from durian exports this year./.