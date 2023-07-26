Representatives from businesses join trade promotion activities organised by Vietnamese Trade Office in the Netherlands. (Photo: MoIT)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of Dutch entrepreneurs is expected to come to Vietnam to seek partners and attend Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 which is slated to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13 to 15, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in the Netherlands.

It is expected that the delegation will include representatives of corporations, distributors, retailers, and trading companies based in the Netherlands with branches spreading throughout the European region.

According to the office, the imports of these enterprises are Asian food products, ceramics, kitchen tools, and dining tables.

Joining the delegation will be businesses from the Dutch seafood association, importers and distributors of outdoor furniture as well as logistics enterprises.

The delegation includes a business that operates in e-commerce, trading processed and non-food agricultural products from Vietnam.

Notably, the e-commerce platform operated by the enterprise has so far had more than 20 products from Vietnam that have met EU standards.

A representative of the Europe-America Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that there will be a series of international business delegations to attend the Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 as more than 60 Vietnamese trade offices in countries join in promoting the event.

Especially, through conferences, seminars, trade connection activities, and Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2023, the Dutch business delegation hopes to find more reputable partners from Vietnam.

The Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 is a series of events aiming to help domestic enterprises’ efforts to further engage in global production and supply chains, adapt to the growing trend of international economic integration, and boost connectivity with foreign distribution channels and importers.

This year, the event expects to welcome 8,000 visitors and 150 delegations from 30 countries and territories. It has received the greatest-ever interest from world-leading companies including Aeon, Uniqlo (Japan), Walmart, Amazon, Boeing, AES (US), Carrefour, Decathlon (France), Central Group (Thailand), and Coppel (Mexico)./.