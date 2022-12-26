Society “Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory celebrated in Hanoi A ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 26 by Hanoi and the Ministry of National Defence to mark the 50th anniversary of the “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory.

Society Resumption of Da Nang-Cambodia direct flight necessary: officials Da Nang city hopes for the early resumption of a direct air route between the central city and Cambodia to facilitate bilateral cooperation in trade and tourism, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet said on December 26.

Society Right to freedom of belief, religion respected, protected in Vietnam Vietnam is a country with religious and belief diversity. The Vietnamese Party and State have always pursued a consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the right to freedom of belief and religion, and promoting good cultural and moral values and resources of religions in service of national development.