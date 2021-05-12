Politics President holds phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 11 held phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, during which they agreed to step up cooperation in the COVID-19 fight.

Politics Vietnamese, French Presidents hold phone talks The Presidents of Vietnam and France underlined the importance of further strengthening the cooperative framework between the two countries to respond to global issues and regional challenges, during their phone talks on May 11.

Politics NA Chairman works with Party Committee's Standing Board of Hai Phong city National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 11 had a working session with the municipal Party Committee's Standing Board of the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Politics Hanoi Party leader presents eight-point plan of actions Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung presented his eight-point plan of actions as a candidate for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly at a virtual meeting with voters on May 11.