Early voting arranged for officers, soldiers on offshore station
A constituent casts his ballot at an early voting (Photo: vtv.vn)Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - Officers and soldiers serving on DK1/8 marine platform exercised their rights and responsibilities as citizens on May 12 by casting an early ballot in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Col. Le Dinh Viet, head of the group in charge of organising early voting offshore of the Navy Region 2 High Command, said that, after a one-week journey, as of May 12 it had held early voting at 10 offshore economic, scientific, and technical service platforms on the southern continental shelf, also known as DK1 platforms, and seven vessels on duty at sea, fulfilling half of its assigned tasks.
The group is set to complete its duties and return to the mainland by May 20.
Despite the hardships from constant travelling and the conditions at different units, the election group ensured it followed all election requirements, Viet affirmed.
Corporal Tran Hoang Phong, a voter at the DK1/8 platform, expressed his delight as this is the first time he has exercised his right to vote at a special location while carrying out his duties protecting the country’s sacred sovereignty.
Given the special geographic and job conditions, many constituencies nationwide have been allowed to hold early voting so that voters can exercise their rights and responsibilities as citizens.
Voters nationwide will go to the poll to select 500 deputies to the 15th NA from 868 candidates on May 23./.