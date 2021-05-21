Early voting held in island, mountainous areas of Ca Mau, Quang Binh
Early voting took place on Hon Chuoi island, off the coast of southernmost Ca Mau province, and certain remote constituencies in central Quang Binh province on May 21, two days ahead of the election day.
About 17 nautical miles from the mainland, Hon Chuoi island is an outpost in Vietnam’s southwestern seas and one of two places in Ca Mau to hold voting two days ahead of schedule.
Braving heavy rains in the morning, 177 voters, including residents and military officers and soldiers on the island, went to the polling station to exercise their rights and obligations as citizens.
Measures were also applied to protect voters from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Song Doc Town Nguyen Phuong Dong said the local election committee will complete procedures to transport ballot boxes to the mainland within the day.
Voters in 17 constituencies located in mountainous, rural, and border areas of Quang Ninh and Bo Trach districts in Quang Binh province also cast ballots on May 21.
Nguyen Van Nhi, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Truong Son commune, which has five constituencies holding early voting, said local voters were excited to take part in the elections.
A young constituent in Quang Binh casts his ballot (Photo: VNA)As of mid-morning on May 21, two of the five constituencies had seen 100 percent voter turnout, he noted, adding that the commune’s election committee worked closely with the Lang Mo border guard post to guarantee political security, social order and safety, and pandemic prevention at polling stations.
The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure are slated for May 23.
Nearly 69.2 million voters nationwide will select 500 deputies to the 15th NA from 866 candidates, and 3,727 out of 6,201 candidates will be voted on to provincial-level People’s Councils. The elections for People’s Councils at the district and commune levels will also be held./.