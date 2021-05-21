A young constituent in Quang Binh casts his ballot (Photo: VNA)

As of mid-morning on May 21, two of the five constituencies had seen 100 percent voter turnout, he noted, adding that the commune’s election committee worked closely with the Lang Mo border guard post to guarantee political security, social order and safety, and pandemic prevention at polling stations.The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure are slated for May 23.Nearly 69.2 million voters nationwide will select 500 deputies to the 15th NA from 866 candidates, and 3,727 out of 6,201 candidates will be voted on to provincial-level People’s Councils. The elections for People’s Councils at the district and commune levels will also be held./.