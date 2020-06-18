Business Local firms urged to control food safety for exports to China The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has recommended local enterprises to strictly implement regulations on food safety for farming and seafood products exported to China to avoid them getting stuck at border gates. ​

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on June 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,239 VND per USD on June 18, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Three golf course projects approved Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has given the nod to the policies of developing three golf courses with a total investment of more than 3 trillion VND (129.3 million USD).

Business Vietnam enjoys sharp increase in export of rice and medical masks Vietnam witnessed a sudden rise in the export of rice and medical masks during the first five months of the year, according to statistics released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.