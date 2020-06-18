East Asia Business Council discusses ways to boost economic recovery
Hanoi (VNA) – The East Asia Business Council (EABC) has recently convened its 47th meeting in an online format, attracting representatives from 13 East Asian nations, including 10 ASEAN member states and their three partners of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.
Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vu Tien Loc, who is also EABC Chairman, said that regional countries have made efforts to minimize impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s health and enterprises’ operations.
To overcome current challenges, participants discussed measures related to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as well as ways to boost the digital economy and support micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).
The council advised governments to speed up the signing of the RCEP, and agreed to intensify cooperation of the private sector in sharing information and establishing platforms to promote digitalization.
It committed to continuing initiatives to facilitate the development of MSMEs which are the driving force for post-pandemic economic development and recovery.
The 48th meeting of the council is scheduled to take place in August./.