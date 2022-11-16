East Sea conference highlights peace, recovery
At the event (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - The 14th international conference on the East Sea, themed 'Peaceful Sea-Solid Recovery', convened in the central city of Da Nang on November 16, with the participation of nearly 40 speakers from close to 20 nations worldwide.
Held by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV), the two-day event attracted the in-person attendance of over 220 delegates and the virtual participation of more than 250 others.
Their discussion is set to revolve around such key topics as the impact of international and regional political movements on the situation in the waters; new developments of multilateralism; capacity building for mixed operations and code of conduct development on new fronts; and measures to boost cooperation, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu said maintaining an order at sea, particularly regarding compliance, trust, and cooperation, is essential to ensuring a sustainable recovery.
The official affirmed that Vietnam's policy on the East Sea is to fully respect and willingly implement the provisions of international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), settle disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law and UN Charter, and promote maritime cooperation based on the convention.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)Vietnam attaches great importance to the sustainable use and conservation of oceans, seas and marine resources, he stated.
Hieu suggested that the international community need creative solutions to improve transparency and promote strategic trust between parties; specific actions to maintain political stability and economic recovery; and initiatives to promote multilateralism, especially the ASEAN centrality.
This year's conference took place in the context of the 40th anniversary of the UNCLOS and the 20th anniversary of ASEAN and China signing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC). Notably, among its eight sessions, there is one for overseas Vietnamese to voice their opinions./.