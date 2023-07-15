Patrol boat near Da Thi island. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's consistent position is that the disputes in the East Sea between the parties involved need to be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), respecting diplomatic and legal processes, and contributing to peace and cooperation in the waters, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang affirmed on July 15.



Hang made the remarks regarding Vietnam's standpoint on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the Arbitral Tribunal Ruling on the East Sea.



The official stated Vietnam once again reaffirms its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) in compliance with international law, and its legitimate rights over its maritime zones established in accordance with the UNCLOS./.