Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – Inspectors from the European Commission will visit the southern coastal province of Kien Giang from October 20-25 to check its efforts to tackle illegal, unreported and undocumented (IUU) fishing.



They will look into the province’s political efforts and drastic actions to ensure responsible fishing management and sustainable development, as well as its response to the EC’s suggestions related to IUU fishing.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Quoc Anh said the team will inspect the surveillance of fishing vessels, the tracing of seafood origins, and legal enforcement.



Later, they will take field trips to several coastal districts to inspect their management of fishing vessels, legal enforcement over IUU fishing, and several enterprises specialising in seafood processing for export.



Provincial departments, agencies and businesses have prepared full reports and documents regarding their implementation of the EC’s recommendations with the expectation the EC will consider lifting its “yellow card” warning on Vietnam’s aquatic products.



The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has directed relevant agencies to arrange staff on duty round the clock to inspect cargo and vessels coming in and out ports./.