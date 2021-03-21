Business PM attends inaugural ceremony of Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port, an industrial zone located in the Southern Key Economic Region, was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on March 21 in the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Business Quang Nam keen to whip tourism into shape COVID-19 has been largely brought under control around Vietnam thanks to appropriate containment measures being adopted by the Government nationwide, and the Prime Minister has ordered the quick implementation of a vaccination programme to halt the pandemic and create the conditions necessary for socio-economic development.

Business 400 business conditions axed last year: MPI deputy minister Over 400 business conditions were cut in the recently passed Law on Investment last year, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Tran Duy Dong.