E-commerce has created a new tendency for production, business and export activities, and been serving as a lifebuoy for many enterprises to overcome difficulties of market fluctuations, heard a workshop on Vietnam’s e-commerce trends on March 20.
Speakers at the JCI Vietnam workshop (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - E-commerce has created a new tendency for production, business and export activities, and been serving as a lifebuoy for many enterprises to overcome difficulties of market fluctuations, heard a workshop on Vietnam's e-commerce trends on March 20.
The workshop was organised by the Junior Chamber International Vietnam (JCI Vietnam) in Ho Chi Minh City.
National President of JCI Vietnam Vo Quan Duy said that the workshop was the first event in the organisation’s Business Matching Programme 2021 (BMP21) established to create a multi-dimensional support platform for JCI Vietnam’s member businesses and to facilitate international trading.
According to statistics in January 2021, Vietnam’s e-commerce revenue grew 18 percent in 2020, hitting 11.8 billion USD and accounting for 5.5 percent of total retail sales of consumer goods and services nationwide.
Nguyen Thu Trang, Business Development Director at Atalink Technonoly JSC, stated that business-to-business e-commerce is a future trend and the e-commerce platform is assessed as highly effective by enterprises.
In fact, Trang went on, the number of businesses making orders via the e-commerce trading floor increases by 6 percent compared with traditional ones such as email or website.
Sharing the view, Nguyen Manh Tan, Marketing Director of Haravan Technology JSC, said that there is currently a trend of shifting traditional retail to multi-channel retail (both offline and online) and omni-channel retail.
Omni-channel retail is a multichannel approach to sales that focus on providing seamless customer experience whether the client is shopping online from a mobile device, a laptop or in a brick-and-mortar store./.