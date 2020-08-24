Vietnam has set a target that the e-commerce industry would grow by 25% per year to 35 billion USD with more than half of the population shopping online by the end of 2025.



According to the e-Commerce White Book 2019, e-commerce revenue jumped 30% from 6.2 billion USD in 2017 to 8.06 billion USD in 2018.



The size of the local e-commerce market was expected to reach 13 billion USD this year./.

VNA