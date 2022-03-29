World Singaporean firms hope for further easing of COVID-19 restrictions Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced the biggest easing of restrictions in the country after nine months since the government outlined a road map towards living with COVID-19.

World Malaysia calls for regional cooperation in combating cybercrime Malaysian Minister of Home Affairs Hamzah Zainudin on March 29 called for cooperation at the regional and national level to effectively combat cybercrime.

World Thailand considers easing entry regulations for international visitors The Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry is considering the replacement of mandatory PCR testing for foreign tourists with COVID rapid antigen tests certified by a competent authority from May 1.