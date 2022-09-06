Business Footwear enterprises facing challenges Vietnam's leather and footwear enterprises face many challenges in the remaining months of 2022, especially the lack of market information, according to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (Lefaso).

Despite the changes in the world situation, Vietnam has made positive recovery in business and production activities, stabilised macro-economy, controlled inflation, and ensured major economic balances, according to a report by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) delivered at the Government regular meeting on September 6.

The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has worked hard over the past nearly 50 years to fulfill its missions of contributing to ensuring national energy security and being an economic locomotive.