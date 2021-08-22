Sci-Tech Vietnam promotes safe use of digital platforms The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a directive on promoting the development and use of safe and healthy digital platforms.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, India promote collaboration in developing innovative startup ecosystem The Vietnamese Embassy in Indian in coordination with authorirites of Bangalore, the capital city of Karnataka state of India held a Vietnam-India investment and startup forum on August 18.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s sea observation satellite completes final test in Japan Vietnam’s NanoDragon satellite has been officially transferred to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) after completing its final tests, said Pham Anh Tuan, director of the Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.