The Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex in northern Ha Nam province has seen some positive signs recently, with tourism groups now visiting the site once more. The number remains modest, however, compared to prior to COVID-19.

In order to address the situation, Ha Nam has worked with other localities in the Red River Delta and travel agents to identify practical measures to recover the tourism industry.

The Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in nearby Ninh Binh province has also seen a sharp decline in tourist numbers. Before the pandemic, Ninh Binh, as host of National Tourism Year 2020, had planned numerous tourism activities but could not host any due to COVID-19.

Ha Nam and Ninh Binh provinces and Hanoi have introduced a tour connecting three spiritual tourism destinations: Hanoi’s Perfume Pagoda, Ha Nam’s Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex, and Ninh Binh’s Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, to attract more visitors.

With no coastline, Hanoi, Ha Nam, and Ninh Binh face greater difficulties than elsewhere in attempting to recover their tourism sectors. They have therefore been aggressively diversifying their tourism products and offering attractive packages to win over visitors./.

VNA